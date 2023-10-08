The Qatar Grand Prix The seventeenth round of the Formula One World Championship, which will be held this Sunday night at the Lusail circuit, will have the extraordinary obligation – for preventive reasons, for the sake of greater security – that The tires used cannot last more than 18 laps, From which it follows – since the race is scheduled for a total of 57 – that each driver has to make a minimum of three stops to change wheels.

This was just announced by the FIA ​​(International Automobile Federation) this Sunday at the aforementioned circuit, located about 30 kilometers north of Doha.

Pirelli, the sole supplier of tires, after analyzing the tires used on Friday during the first and only free practice – on a weekend with a sprint format – verified that those that were used for more than 20 laps did not meet all the relevant safety parametersso it was decided to increase the track limits in two of the 16 corners of the Lusail circuit – 12 and 13 -, in which the ‘pianos’ that border it could be too corrosive.

For that reasonthe start of Saturday’s sprint was delayed twenty minutes, in which the Dutchman Max Verstappen mathematically confirmed the achievement of his third title in a row, since the race direction allowed the drivers to previously go out on the track for ten minutes, in order to familiarize themselves with the new layout. And the possibility of establishing extraordinary measures regarding tire life during this Sunday’s race was communicated.

Usually, the only requirement in an F1 World Championship race is that at least two different compounds be used during it, which is why many tests are completed with a single stop.

The FIA ​​emphasizes that it does not impose the obligation to make, at least, those three stops. But that will be, logically, the minimum number of pit stops that each driver will make this Sunday in Lusail.

The 18-lap limit refers to new tires; With the ones already used previously, you can rotate the remaining times until you reach that number. Verstappen – mathematical world champion, for the third consecutive year, after finishing second in the sprint won on Saturday by the Australian Oscar Piastri (McLaren) – starts first this Sunday in a night race scheduled for 57 laps, to complete a route of 308.6 kilometres; that the Spaniards Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) and Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) will face from fourth and twelfth position, respectively; and the Mexican Sergio Pérez (Red Bull), from thirteenth.

