We thought it was no longer possible in woke 2022, but Formula 1 is going to discriminate hard for a while and is making the cut for a female racing class.

It’s 2022 and that means that as a white straight man you are an endangered species in some sports. Most university courses, with the exception of the most nerdy ones, are now the domain of women. And it also appears in the media that women, especially those of LGBTI persuasion, are superior, infallible beings. Doubting it almost automatically means being cancelled. The reality is sometimes a bit more stubborn. In fact, rumor has it that these are just people, too, like the rest of us.

Now we of Autoblog are of course pro-woman. However, the fact that women are not so successful in that other passion of ours, namely Formula 1. A handful of women have participated and one of them even scored half a point. However, that was in a race in which almost everyone dropped out…So yes, objectively it doesn’t end there.

Now you could conclude that there is something intrinsic in the man or woman that makes men better at driving or at least racing. But, that is not allowed at this time. Or at least, it depends on which feminist (m/f/i) you ask. It can sometimes happen that people say at the same time that you are not allowed to make a difference and that everything is due to a lack of opportunities, but that the same person is in favor of a men’s and women’s category at the Olympic Games.

The latter automatically means that there is a dividing line somewhere between what a woman and a man is, for example in terms of genes or the amount of testosterone in the body. But yes, that is a bit difficult to reconcile with woke. So it all remains difficult to navigate for the wokies.

formula 1

In 2022, we did not consider the idea that inequality of opportunity is the reason for the lack of female drivers to be very tenable. Formula 1 and the teams would take any chance to hire a woman as a driver with all the hands it has. After all, Formula 1 is extremely commercial. Nothing would now be more commercially interesting than a female Formula 1 driver. It is not for nothing that Danica Patrick never lacked sponsors, even with what were often mediocre results.

So the only obstacle seems to be that speed. A female F1 driver who is as fast as Lance Stroll would be in the premier class (m/f/i). But yes, Tatiana Calderon was the last woman to make it to F2 and did not come close to what Nicolas Latifi has achieved in the highest entry level class. Well, then everyone will see it as a gimmick and it won’t work.

More opportunities for women in motorsport

For a number of years now, the idea has prevailed that the problem may still be due to inequality of opportunity and a lack of examples. Because in motorsport the car actually ‘does the job’, it seems so strange that a woman could not reach the same level. That is why, for several years now, there has been the W Series, a class especially for women. This is driven with slightly modified F3 cars.

Jamie Chadwick has become champion in all years and has taken a lot of prize money to take the F1 entry classes by storm. That was actually the goal of the W Series: to prepare the champion for the (F4) – F3 – F2 – F1 ladder. However, although Chadwick has been linked to Williams for some time, this has not come to pass.

According to the lady who is faster than Schumacher, it is because she still did not have enough support to join a top team in F3. And, she is right about that, it is necessary to make a good impression there. Even though the cars are ‘equal’, in F3 one team is not the other. The best seats quickly cost 1.5 million euros per year. Chadwick will try her luck in America next year, in a step-up class for the IndyCar Series.

F1 Academy next to W Series?

Now that the W Series is struggling financially -the last three races of this year were *cough* canceled- will Formula 1 itself pick up the gauntlet. It has been known for some time that an initiative called the ‘F1 Academy’ has been launched. Officially, the F1 Academy will exist ‘alongside’ the W Series, although the continued existence of the latter championship now seems questionable. After all, the races in the W Series were usually organized in the context of F1 races.

There are also differences between the two classes. There is a financial difference for the drivers, because they were allowed to enter the W Series for free. Although Formula 1 adds a lot of subsidy to F1 Academy (150,000 euros per year subsidy), the drivers (v) still have to match this amount themselves. Another big difference is the car: in the W Series it is, as said, more or less an F3 car, with F1 Academy it is something more similar to the F4.

teams

Formula 1 has now also announced the five teams that will run three cars each. These are well-known names from the F3 and F2, namely ART, Campos, Carlin, the Dutch MP motorsport and Prema. A total of 21 races will be held over three weekends. The race calendar has yet to be shaped, but it is expected that these races will take place during Grand Prix weekends. This way the young drivers (v) can show their skills to the F1 teams where they hope to end up one day.

Time will tell whether great talent will be tapped. It will be necessary if the young drivers really want to make it to F1. FIA boss Ben Sulayem does not want to know anything about a quota in Formula 1 for the time being. He even calls it ‘unpleasant’. They have to get there because they deserve it, according to the Emirati. In any case, we are certainly looking forward to Maxine Verstappen’s debut.

This article Formula 1 cuts the budget for new female racing class appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#Formula #pulls #cut #female #racing #class