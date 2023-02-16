After two seasons with Haas, the American team and Mick Schumacher They did not extend their bond, so the German was left without a seat in Formula 1. His compatriot, Nico Hulkenbergreplaced him and the 23-year-old joined Mercedes as a reserve driver.

Schumacher was present this Wednesday the 15th at the presentation of the W14along with Lewis Hamilton and george russell, the main lineup of the Silver Arrows. And after the launch, the young driver shared that they will try to get the most out of this year to return to the grid in 2024.

“Obviously there is no guarantee, but I am in a comfortable position where I feel I can learn; I can get the most out of this year even though I am not driving,” said the son of Michael Schumacherwho ran with the team of Mercedes between 2010 and 2013.

“But with the results that I have shown in the junior categories, but also in F1, I am sure there will be opportunities. During the winter, some people have already mentioned that there is interest, so in that sense I am not too worried,” he added. Schumacherwho said that he will try to keep his preparation to the maximum.

Mick was present at the launch of the W14 this Wednesday. Photo: Twitter @MercedesAMGF1

“I’ll probably continue to take a very similar approach,” he said. “I’ll go into the weekend thinking like I’m going to run, to stay in shape. But also, because it’s a very different year, I’ll try to see what I can learn from him. , take advantage of this experience and help the team as much as I can”, and considered that his experience in Haas will help you in this regard.

Schumacher considered that his driving experience and what work is like on a race weekend could be a contribution in the analysis of the cars and that this helps both hamilton like Russell when going out on the track. “The approaches I will have in the simulator will be very similar to what the drivers will have on the track.”

We recommend you read

“In terms of that direct comparison, I’ll be able to talk about time models, talk about how the car behaves or should behave, and therefore I’ll be able to change and adapt the simulator quite quickly. With that in mind, we’ll be able to provide the team with reliable feedback,” he concluded.