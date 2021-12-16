(Reuters) – Formula 1 will have a greater focus on electricity from 2026 onwards, when a new, cheaper and more environmentally friendly engine is introduced, the International Automobile Federation (FIA) said on Wednesday.

The entity outlined the main objectives and a framework for the regulations in a communiqué following a meeting in Paris.

+ Toyota promises $70bn for electric cars, but hesitates on battery-powered future

Four main pillars were listed: maintaining the 1.6 liter V6 engine, increasing electrical power to 350 kW, eliminating the MGU-H component that generates energy from heat, and introducing a cost cap for the engine.

The FIA ​​said it wants to send a powerful environmental message, with 100% sustainable fuel and “shift focus to electricity”.

It also wants to enable new engine manufacturers to enter the sport at a competitive level.

Formula 1 currently has only Mercedes, Ferrari and Renault as engine makers, while Red Bull is taking over Honda’s technology following the departure of the Japanese manufacturer later this year.

The Volkswagen Group, which owns Audi and Porsche, is said to have discussed the possibility of entering Formula 1, awaiting a decision on whether the sport will follow through on plans to switch to synthetic fuels by 2026.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin)

