Pirelli will supply tires to Formula 1 until 2027

Pirelli will remain the exclusive supplier of tires for Formula 1 until at least 2027 with an option for 2028: the announcement came during a press conference at Bicocca and could make the Milanese company, present in the ‘circus’ since 2011, a faithful partner for 18 years in the main motorsport category.

Pirelli’s ‘holding’ was not a given, given the competition from the Japanese Bridgestone (from whom he took over the baton in 2011) who had participated in the tender closed on 15 May.

Pirelli-Formula 1, ahead with tires until 2027. Tronchetti Provera: “Successful partnership”

“It is the sign of the “willingness to continue a successful partnership” and “we are very pleased to be able to extend our presence in Formula 1 and the other related championships” of Formula 2 and Formula 3, commented the executive vice president of Pirelli, Marco Tronchetti Provera.

“Innovation and technology are in Pirelli’s DNA, but F1 is an extreme challenge”, he observed, because “the tires must keep up with the pace of innovation of the single-seaters”.

“Pirelli has been operating at the highest levels of motor sport for many years and I am confident that it will continue to ensure innovation and excellence on the world stage”, explained the president of the FIA, Mohammed Ben Sulayem. The number one of the FIA ​​observed that in the coming years the aim is to make further steps forward with Pirelli “in terms of performance and sustainability”.

Pirelli-F1 between innovation and sustainability, the tires of the future

Innovation and sustainability are the key words of this new challenge which cements one of the longest collaborations between F.1 and an external supplier, despite some controversy that has surfaced from time to time with teams and riders. Pirelli’s “commitment towards quality and innovation, as well as its profound knowledge of our sport”, underlined the president and CEO of Formula 1, Stefano Domenicali, will be fundamental for the coming years, with the arrival of the new regulations in 2026″.

Among the hypotheses being studied is the idea of ​​choosing not only narrower wheels, but also with new 16-inch wheels instead of the current 18 inches. Moreover, in recent years Pirelli has been a pioneer in all the technological challenges required by Formula 1: starting from 2011 with 13″ high degradation tyres, in 2014 the cars with a hybrid power unit and from 2017 the use of up to to the current 18″ tires since last year.

Formula 1, among other things, is a technological training ground for experimenting with solutions to be transferred into series production. Pirelli also supports the environmental sustainability objectives defined by Formula 1, which has committed to becoming Net Zero Carbon by 2030. From next year, the company will introduce FSC certification for its F1 tires and is at the forefront of research and development of new solutions to reduce CO2 emissions throughout the entire life cycle of a Formula 1 tyre.

The Italian company has been present in motor racing for more than 110 years and in over 350 championships around the world, in the case of Formula 1 since its inception in 1950. And these almost two decades of strategic partnership coincide with an extraordinary growth of the competition “in terms of audience and expansion around the world”, as Tronchetti observed.

