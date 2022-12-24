Former Formula 1 driver Philippe Streiff has died at the age of 67. In 1989, during tire tests on the Brazilian circuit of Jacarepagua, the Frenchman was the victim of a terrible accident that made him quadriplegic and since then he has dedicated himself to defending the disabled, including with important positions in France, but without leaving the world of motorsports. Along with others, his accident helped Formula 1 leaders improve circuit safety and on-site medical care. “I am saddened to learn of the death of Philippe Streiff. He showed incredible courage and determination throughout his life,” F1 president Stefano Domenicali said in a tweet.

grand prizes and controversies

—

Streiff, born in 1955, participated in 54 Grands Prix, most of them for the English team Tyrrell, one podium and a total of 11 championship points between 1984 and 1988. He also competed in the 24 Hours of Le Mans. He was 33 years old when he suffered an accident at the wheel of an Ags, the consequences of which were aggravated by inadequate medical assistance. His story led the leaders of the Automobile Federation to increasingly strengthen the safety measures of the cars and the circuits. The statements he made public on Michael Schumacher’s state of health and, subsequently, the clear-cut positions towards the FIA ​​after the accident that claimed the life of Jules Bianchi in the 2014 Japanese GP made him talk.