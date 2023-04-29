Saturday, April 29, 2023
Formula 1 | Perez rushes to the front, Bottas stays with his teammate – HS follows the sprint race moment by moment

April 29, 2023
Formula 1 | Perez rushes to the front, Bottas stays with his teammate – HS follows the sprint race moment by moment

The sprint race is run on the street track of Azerbaijan.

Formula the first sprint race of the first season will be held on the street track of Azerbaijan today, Saturday, from 4:30 p.m. HS follows the competition moment by moment.

Qualifying sessions were held earlier on Saturday for the sprint race – for the first time in the history of the F1 races. The pole position was taken by the Ferrari team Charles Leclercwhich also starts from the pole for Sunday’s actual F1 race.

The next starting places went to the duo of the Red Bull team For Sergio Pérez and for leading the World Series For Max Verstappen. Alfa Romeo team Valtteri Bottas did not succeed, as his starting grid became 17.

