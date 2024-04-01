Media conglomerate Liberty Media, owner of Formula 1, among others, is taking over MotoGP. That will become apparent on Monday a press statement. MotoGP is the most important class in motorsport, what Formula 1 is to motorsport. The takeover involves a sum of billions: Liberty Media has about four billion euros paid for 86 percent of the shares.

With the acquisition, Liberty Media hopes to diversify their portfolio, reads the announcement. Greg Maffei, the company's chief executive, says the motorcycle event has “significant growth potential.” He intends to “expand the sport for fans, teams, commercial partners and shareholders.”

The rest of the company remains in the hands of the Spanish Dorna Sports. The sports management office, based in Madrid, is and remains the holder of the commercial rights of MotoGP. The takeover does not change the position of Dorna CEO Carmelo Ezpeleta, he will keep his job. He calls the takeover “the perfect next step in the evolution of MotoGP”. The acquisition is expected to be completed by the end of 2024.

