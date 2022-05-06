Friday, May 6, 2022
Formula 1 opens a new stage in the USA, the Miami GP opens

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 6, 2022
in Sports
Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton

Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton

Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton

This weekend will be very fast.

Buoyed by record television audiences, Formula 1 tests its growing popularity in the United States this weekend with the opening of the Grand Prix of Miami (Florida).

For the first time since 1984, the United States is hosting two events on the Formula 1 calendar this season, which will be expanded to three next year with the addition of a night race in Las Vegas (Nevada).

See also  Commissioner interview with the Financial Times: the FIGC prosecutor opens an investigation

It may interest you: (Miguel 'Supermán' López reveals his goal in the Giro d'Italia)

Hamilton spoke

In a country where motor sports are deeply rooted, and has its own competitions such as the IndyCar and Nascar series, Formula 1 has been generating great expectation, as demonstrated by the sale of tickets for the Miami Grand Prix, which sold out in less than an hour despite their high prices.

The North American giant entered the Formula 1 program for the first time in 1959 but since then its presence has fluctuated from three annual races to none.

In 2012, Austin (Texas) was established as a new permanent circuit (this year the race will be held on October 23) and interest in the competition has not stopped growing.

“It’s really amazing to see that we’ve been successful and that there’s a growing love in America,” noted British Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes), seven-time world champion, who early in his career saw a “gap between America and the rest of the world in terms of passion.”

See also  Cattelan: "Vialli and Baggio are special. This Inter is more beautiful than that of the Triplete"

It may interest you: (Miguel Ángel López, it's about time)

EEFE

