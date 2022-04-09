Saturday, April 9, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Formula 1 | Only the legendary Ayrton Senna and Alain Prost have made it better than Valtteri Bottas: “It felt weird to watch on TV”

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 9, 2022
in World Europe
0
0
SHARES
1
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Bottas had successfully entered the third section of the time trials 103 times in a row. On Saturday, however, the pipe broke.

LONG LONG continued record and other sports tubes sometimes break. Valtteri Bottas one tube was broken on saturday: he had driven to the third or final section of the time trials as many as 103 times in a row, but in australia, there was contentment in the second section and twelve instead.

“It felt a little weird to look at [kolmatta] section of the TV, ”Bottas said of the Alfa Romeo stable in the bulletin.

“It’s good to know, though, that I had such a long pipe.”

The previous one once Bottas was left out of the third section, the ten fastest drivers in 2016.

“There’s really time for that,” Bottas said in an Alfa Romeo media recording.

“103 times it’s definitely not very bad.”

It’s certainly not very bad, as Bottas ranks third in F1 history. There are only two legendary F1 drivers left: Ayrton Senna (137 times in the third section) and Alain Prost (109).

See also  Dana Milokhin was denied entry to Ukraine

Bottas was a little confused when the rounds in the second section weren’t enough to get to the third section.

“The rounds were good, but they weren’t enough,” Bottas said.

The only thing Bottas came up with was to reduce the rear wing.

“Hopefully we’ll benefit from that in Sunday’s race.”

#Formula #legendary #Ayrton #Senna #Alain #Prost #Valtteri #Bottas #felt #weird #watch

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

No more 3G for commuters

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.