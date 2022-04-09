Formula 1 | Only the legendary Ayrton Senna and Alain Prost have made it better than Valtteri Bottas: “It felt weird to watch on TV”

Bottas had successfully entered the third section of the time trials 103 times in a row. On Saturday, however, the pipe broke.

LONG LONG continued record and other sports tubes sometimes break. Valtteri Bottas one tube was broken on saturday: he had driven to the third or final section of the time trials as many as 103 times in a row, but in australia, there was contentment in the second section and twelve instead.

“It felt a little weird to look at [kolmatta] section of the TV, ”Bottas said of the Alfa Romeo stable in the bulletin.

“It’s good to know, though, that I had such a long pipe.”

The previous one once Bottas was left out of the third section, the ten fastest drivers in 2016.

“There’s really time for that,” Bottas said in an Alfa Romeo media recording.

“103 times it’s definitely not very bad.”

It’s certainly not very bad, as Bottas ranks third in F1 history. There are only two legendary F1 drivers left: Ayrton Senna (137 times in the third section) and Alain Prost (109).

Bottas was a little confused when the rounds in the second section weren’t enough to get to the third section.

“The rounds were good, but they weren’t enough,” Bottas said.

The only thing Bottas came up with was to reduce the rear wing.

“Hopefully we’ll benefit from that in Sunday’s race.”