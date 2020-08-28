No Result
Formula 1 | One coronavirus infection was found in mass tests in Formula One

Bhavi Mandalia by Bhavi Mandalia
August 28, 2020
in World
International the FIA ​​confirmed that on 21-27. One positive test result was found in the F1 coronavirus tests performed in August.

According to the FIA ​​website, a total of 3,591 tests were performed on people working with Formula One during the period. Among those tested were drivers, team members and other staff.

The FIA ​​and F1 report the test result to ensure transparency, but do not disclose details of the stables or individuals to the public.

Tests on Formula One have been done regularly and the results are published every seven days.

About the drivers Sergio Perez gave a positive test result a month ago, but he is already back to action. This weekend, the World Championships will be run at the Belgian Spa

.

