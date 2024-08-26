Formula 1 | Now it’s happening: Kimi Antonelli, 18, jumps into a Mercedes F1 car

Formula 1|Kimi Antonelli makes his F1 debut.

Mercedes belonging to the junior academy Kimi Antonelli18, will drive Mercedes’ second F1 car in the first free practice of the Monza F1 race next Friday.

This was reported by the Mercedes F1 team on their website.

Italian Antonelli jumping into the F1 wheel of Mercedes is not a surprise, as he is estimated to be the team’s second F1 driver next season. Team manager Toto Wolff “slipped” Antonelli’s contract in a way already last weekend in Holland in front of the international media.

“I want to work with George and Kim,” Wolff stated, referring to continuing in the team to George Russell and to Antonelli.

The team’s current second driver Lewis Hamilton will move to the Ferrari F1 team next season.

Antonelli drive Russell’s car in Friday practice. Later this season, Hamilton will also “whistle” for one practice session, because according to the rules of the International Motor Sports Federation (FIA), each driver must miss one Friday practice session, so that the cars are driven by drivers who have driven at most two F1 races.

Antonelli is naturally in awe of his F1 debut.

“Making your F1 debut in front of your home crowd is incredible,” Antonelli states in his press release.

Antonelli is driving for the Prema team in the F2 series this season, where he has won two races and is seventh in the overall points. Last year he won the Formula Regional series, where the Finn Tuukka Taponen drive this season.

Antonelli turned 18 on Sunday.