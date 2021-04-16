Formula 1 | Nikita Mazepin doesn’t stay on track: In Imola’s first practice, the Russian drove out twice – Valtteri Bottas was the fastest

Mazepin’s F1 career has begun tangled.

Formula the first free practice of the number one Imola race was quite sad for the Haas team To Nikita Mazepin. During the one-hour training session, the Russian drove off the track twice.

The first time Mazepin drifted into the sand and was able to continue to the depot. The second time, the car spun towards the track edges and got stuck in it.

Driving the Mazepin also attracted attention in the season opener in Bahrain. In the final moments of the first section of the time trials, Mazepin overtook other cars before the last quick lap and then spun, ruining the last attempt of a few drivers. In the actual race, Mazepin drove out right from the start and had to stop after 24 seconds of driving.

The first the fastest of the exercises was the Mercedes stable Valtteri Bottas. Kakkonen was a teammate Lewis Hamilton and the third Redbull Max Verstappen. Alfa Romeon Kimi Raikkonen was 12th.

Mazepin was 18th and faster in the first practice than his teammate Mick Schumacher.