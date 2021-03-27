Formula 1 | Nikita Mazepin claimed to have never heard of any gentlemen’s agreements – a new topic came up on social media: mazespin

Nikita Mazepin’s first F1 time trial didn’t go very well.

Formula the number one Haas stable entrance driver Nikita Mazepin has attracted attention with his raptures even before the start of the season. On Saturday, the Russian was for the first time in the time of the F1 race and no problems were avoided.

Already in the early moments of the time trial, Mazepin spun off the track, but worse followed in the final moments of the first section of the time trial. Mazepin and several other drivers were leaving for the final quick lap.

According to F1’s “gentlemen’s agreement,” the time trial preparation isn’t skipped just before the start of the lap, but Mazepin did just that: he skipped several drivers, including Sebastian Vettelin, and at the end of the overtaking spun on the track. As a result, also bypassed the last attempt was ruined.

After the time trial, Mazepin claimed he had never heard of any gentlemen’s agreement. According to him, he would not have made it to the last quick round if he had stayed as a continuation of the queue. This in turn was due, in his view, to the fact that it took too long to weigh the car.

“I am, of course, the team’s driver, do as asked and a guide had to go and I went. To be honest, I had never heard of such an agreement, but I will take it into account now, ”Mazepin said. On the Formula 1 website.

According to Mazepin, the spins were due to a problem with the brakes.

In social in the media, Mazepin’s spins did not go unnoticed. Twitter, for example, has numerous posts with the subject word “mazespin” (mazespinning).

There are also various related humor tweets, such as “mazespin products”.