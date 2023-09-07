Formula 1 | Nico Rosberg was surprised by F1 star Leclerc’s words: “Is he too nice?”

Nico Rosberg didn’t fully understand Charles Leclerc’s affection towards his teammate Carlos Sainz.

Former F1 star Nico Rosberg was surprised Charles Leclerc talks after Ferrari’s Monaco star finished fourth in the Monza F1 race last Sunday.

Leclerc had a fierce battle with his teammate in the last laps of the race Carlos Sainz with third place on the podium. In front of Ferrari’s home crowd, the Spaniard, who defended himself from Leclerc’s attacks on the borders of the rules, finally pulled a longer run.

After the race, Leclerc warmly praised his teammate and the battle he had with him.

“That’s exactly how racing should be. I’ve had similar struggles with Max, today we were at the limit with Checon (by Sergio Perez) and with Carlos. I think we were always on the edge of the rules, whether it was defending or attacking. That’s the kind of driving I enjoy, so it was fun. Congratulations to Carlos,” Leclerc said F1according to the official website and said that he was satisfied with his weekend.

Leclerc’s Rosberg, who was listening to the talks from the side, did not understand the Monaco’s willingness.

“There’s something a bit strange about it,” he quipped to Sky Sports PlanetF1 website by.

In the opinion of the 2016 world champion, Leclerc had reason to question his teammate’s actions.

“If we’re talking seriously, Carlos crossed the line in one of those situations. He locked his tires on the inside edge, drifted off the track, taking Charles with him. When it comes to team mates, it went a little too far,” said Rosberg.

“I looked at him and tried to figure out if he was serious. And yes, it seemed like he genuinely thought so. It feels special to me. Is he too nice, or what is it all about?”

For Sainz Sunday’s podium finish was the first of the season. Leclerc has two third places this season. In the World Championship points, the Spaniard is ahead of the duo driving together with Ferrari for the second season with 117–111 points.