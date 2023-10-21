Formula 1 | Nico Rosberg made a blunt comment about Sergio Perez – “Petty F1 fans”

Nico Rosberg knows what it’s like to be the second driver in a leading team.

Red Bull Dutch driver Max Verstappen secured the Formula 1 world championship well in advance of the final races of the season. Before the start of the season, there were other championship candidates. Verstappen’s teammate Sergio Perez announced his pursuit of the champion’s crown.

However, the Mexican attack was not able to do that. Before this week’s race, Perez has won two races, while Verstappen’s balance shows 14 wins. German-Finnish ex-world champion Nico Rosberg commented on the performance of the duo Sky Sports on the podcast.

He said he felt sympathy for Perez because he had the world’s expectations on his neck.

“There has been a lot of criticism of Perez on social media because all the F1 fans were counting on him to keep the series exciting,” said Rosberg L’Équipe by.

He had expected a tougher fight from the Mexican.

“In a way, he let the F1 fans down because he gave the championship so easily to Verstappen.”

with Rosberg have personal memories of the situation. He was Mercedes’ second driver when Lewis Hamilton dominated the World Series.

“I was in the same situation as Hamilton. Everyone expected me to do well for him to keep the series even.”

This is why he says he understands Perez’s situation.

At the weekend, there will be a race at the Austin track in the United States.