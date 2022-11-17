Nico Hülkenberg will take over from Mick Schumacher at the Haas F1 team. In the meantime, the son of the famous German champion will conclude his personal experience during this weekend in Abu Dhabi with his experience in the Gene Haas team. Hülkenberg will be back on track in less than a week for the test scheduled at Yas Marina on Tuesday 22 November close to the last Grand Prix of the season. Nico will be on track with the first single-seater, while the third driver Pietro Fittipaldi has been called up for the second.