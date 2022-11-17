The Haas F1 team has formalized the agreement with Nico Hülkenberg for next season
Nico Hülkenberg will take over from Mick Schumacher at the Haas F1 team. In the meantime, the son of the famous German champion will conclude his personal experience during this weekend in Abu Dhabi with his experience in the Gene Haas team. Hülkenberg will be back on track in less than a week for the test scheduled at Yas Marina on Tuesday 22 November close to the last Grand Prix of the season. Nico will be on track with the first single-seater, while the third driver Pietro Fittipaldi has been called up for the second.
Pilot’s words
Nico Hülkenberg said: “I’m very happy to have found a starting position in Formula 1 again – commented Hülkenberg – and I have to thank Gene Haas and Gunther Steiner for their trust. I actually feel like I never really left this paddock. and I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to do what I love most again.”
