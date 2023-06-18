Formula 1 | Nico Hülkenberg close to a surprise in qualifying – red flags took second place

The starting list for Formula Canada GP was changed again after qualifying.

Formula the qualifying sessions of the Canadian GP of the first teams persevered through in difficult, rain- and wind-whipped conditions. The result was some surprises, the biggest of which came from the Haas team Nico Hülkenberg’s reaching second place, i.e. the front-row starting grid for the race run on Finnish time on Sunday evening.

However, the German driver’s joy was premature. F1 later gave Hülkenberg three starting grids punishment for breaking the red flag rule, so the Haas driver starts the race fifth.

The pole position was taken by the least surprising man, Red Bull, who dominates the World Series Max Verstappen, for whom the pole is already the 25th of his career and the third in a row this season. Aston Martin Fernando Alonso was third behind Hülkenberg ahead of Mercedes Lewis Hamilton and George Russellbut the starting grid of the trio improves by a notch due to the German driver’s penalty.

Among the men of the top teams, Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc as well as Red Bull by Sergio Perez qualifying ended badly.

Leclerc was 11th and Perez was 12th. However, Leclerc, the Monaco driver, gets into the race ahead of his teammate Carlos Sainz because of the three-square penalty.

Alfa Romeo Valtteri Bottas starts the race from the 14th starting grid.

