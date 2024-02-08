Formula 1 | New information about Lewis Hamilton's defection to Ferrari – the Italian team doesn't get everything it wants after all?

Lewis Hamilton the sensational switch from the Mercedes-Benz F1 team to Ferrari from the 2025 season was recently confirmed.

After Hamilton's transfer was confirmed, speculations immediately began as to whether the British star would attract Mercedes' top employees to join him at Ferrari.

Now valued Autosport magazine reportsthat there would be a clause in Hamilton's current Mercedes contract that would prevent him from doing the above-described action.

According to Autosport, the clauses in question are not even very rare in the contracts of star drivers. Autosport says that, for example Sebastian Vettel could not take his credit engineer Guillaume Rocquelin with him after moving from Red Bull to Ferrari in 2014.

Hamilton, 39, has driven his entire F1 career so far in Mercedes-Benz-powered cars, as before his time in the Mercedes factory garage he worked for McLaren, which used Mercedes power sources in those days.

Lewis Hamilton is becoming Charles Leclerc's teammate at Ferrari.

Hamilton's contract with Ferrari has been reported to be multi-year, but its exact duration has not been officially announced. It has been suggested in the media that the contract would probably be two years or a 2+1 model, in which case the third season would be some kind of option year.

HAMILTON'S Estimates of annual earnings at Ferrari have ranged from around 50 million euros to close to 100 million euros.

Italian site Formu1a.uno claimed that Hamilton's seasonal earnings could rise to around one hundred million dollars, i.e. around 93 million euros, with sponsorship contracts and various bonuses.

French Sporty according to Hamilton's salary next year would be around 80 million euros. According to Sportune, part of the profits would be directed to the Hamilton charity.

HAMILTON'S and Ferrari is believed to have also agreed that the Briton would work as Ferrari's brand ambassador after his active career.

Superstar Hamilton is a seven-time F1 world champion.

Ferrari last won the drivers' F1 world championship Kimi Raikkonen in the year 2007.