Neurosurgeon Rahul Raj does not believe that Michael Schumacher will recover with long-term memory therapy.

SEVEN-FOLDED formula one world champion Michael Schumacher suffered a severe brain injury in a skiing accident on December 29, 2013 in Meribel, France.

German Schumacher, 54, has not been seen in public once after the accident. He is being cared for in the family's closely guarded home in Switzerland.

German newspaper Bild gave new details about Schumacher's treatment on Wednesday. The newspaper reported that Schumacher has been played old conversations on the F1 team radio and has also been driven at high speed in a Mercedes-AMG car. In this way, an attempt has been made to stimulate his brain by reminding him of life in motor sports.

Michael Schumacher has allegedly been tried to rehabilitate by bringing back memories of racing.

Means sound a bit special to the layman's ear, but docent Rahul Raj Hus from the neurosurgery unit believes that they may well have been used in Schumacher's situation. However, he does not believe that they would be useful.

“There is no good scientific evidence that this would work, but I could understand if it was used after a recent brain injury or trauma. In a situation where the patient is barely conscious and trying to get some kind of reasonable response from him,” says Raj.

“ If there is a way to help, that's a good thing. I doubt not, but it would be nice to be wrong.

“But after ten years like this, I doubt that it really has any effect. I think they're just trying to do something, it doesn't hurt. If there are such resources and financial opportunities that you can try everything, I understand very well that they will do everything possible. If there is a way to help, that's a good thing. I doubt not, but it would be nice to be wrong.”

MD Raj, 33, completed his dissertation on brain injury prediction models in 2014 when he was only 24 years old.

Raj emphasizes that the talk about Schumacher is speculative in the sense that his true condition has been effectively kept secret, and outsiders know almost nothing about it. Raj is also relying on newspaper information, but based on them there are other signs that Schumacher is being rehabilitated by all possible means.

Michael Schumacher celebrated five world championships with Ferrari. In the photo, he hits Bernie Ecclestone's face with the cake he received as a prize for his 100th race.

“Somewhere I read a couple of years ago that they tried to use stem cells in France, but it's also a completely experimental treatment. I don't know if it's true, but if it is, it's probably another example of them trying everything possible. And there's probably nothing to lose , if Schumacher has remained in really bad shape in today's terms. Especially that kind of long-term memory therapy will not make the situation worse.”

It's extraordinary, how well the condition of the globally known and worshiped Schumacher has been kept a secret. That's why it's hard for anyone to comment on how extraordinary it is that he's survived ten years more or less in his unconscious state.

“ And there is probably nothing to lose if Schumacher has remained in really bad shape in today's terms.

His actual fitness will have a big impact on how long he can be expected to last and whether he can be expected to recover from his injury.

“After all, none of us really know anything about “Schum's” injury, what it has been like, what procedures have been done on him, and so on. In that sense, this is pure speculation, but from what I've read, he's in such bad shape that he can't even respond in a situation where long memory is stimulated. If the condition is like that, based on my own experience, the person will not recover after ten years,” says Raj.

“Is he in a condition where he just lies there and keeps his eyes open or closed and doesn't respond to anything, or is he in a condition where he keeps his eyes closed, doesn't communicate and is completely dependent on help. That's a big difference. If he's completely bedridden, he's it's quite extraordinary that he's survived this long. Quite often then at some point some kind of infection, like pneumonia, leads to blood poisoning.”

Ferrari's former sporting director Stefano Domenicali recently commented to Gazzetta dello Sport that Schumacher “lived for ten years in a way that you wouldn't wish for even your worst enemy”. According to his lawyer Felix Damm, Schumacher is unable to walk or even stand supported.

Schumacher won seven world championships in his F1 career, including two with Benetton and five with Ferrari. He drove his last race in Brazil in 2012.

His family includes his wife Corinna and a daughter Gina-Maria26, and a son Mick24. Mick has also driven in the F1 series.