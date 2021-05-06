Formula 1 | My father’s crash in the Portuguese gp sparked a nasty comment from little Räikkönen: “You always tell me to look in front of me when I’m karting!”

Formula the number one stable at Alfa Romeo Kimi Räikkönen last Sunday’s Portuguese gp ended after just one lap, when Räikkönen’s car ended up being unfit to drive in contact with a teammate Antonio Giovinazzin to the car.

Räikkönen got to comment on the event, which originated from his own mistake, even today, when the F1 drivers were in front of the media before the Spanish gp.

From Räikkönen it was examined how the post-processing of Portuguese gp inside the stable went properly. The answer was chemist and smiling.

“I wasn’t there, so I don’t know what happened there,” Räikkönen laughed.

“Well certain I did it (clarification) before I left, we were in a hurry to leave. It is clear that far from ideal it was. The worst thing was probably when my son said to me, “You always tell me to look in front of me when I go karting!”. There was such (feedback) … ”, Räikkönen smiled and referred to his six-year-old Robinboy comment.

As usual In addition to a survey of gp weekend goals and expectations, Räikkönen was asked about his driver’s license: did he get it right away on the first try?

“I passed both the written exam and the incision run for the first time, on the same day I turned 18.”