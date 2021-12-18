Held between the 12th and 14th of November, the São Paulo Formula 1 Grand Prix leveraged the economy of the São Paulo capital in the period and generated a total of R$ 959.5 million, considering the organization, sponsorship action, activation of the brand, broadcast and media, in addition to the audience present at the GP. Counting only public spending, there was a movement of BRL 549.2 million, an amount 52% higher than the last edition, in 2019, which was BRL 361.4 million.

During the event, São Paulo hotels registered an average of 84.3% occupancy and around 9,600 jobs were created in the capital during the three days of the Formula 1 Grand Prix. already registered in the history of the event in the city of São Paulo, which, in 2022, celebrates its 50th anniversary.

These numbers are part of a report by the SPTuris research and market intelligence center, the Tourism and Events Observatory (OTE), which carried out a survey of the public profile and the economic impact of the São Paulo Formula 1 GP during the event period. . 1,214 people from the paying public were interviewed at the Interlagos racetrack and the research’s margin of error is more or less 2.8%.

The survey on the profile of those interviewed revealed that 96.9% of the race’s audience was made up of Brazilians. Of these, 60.1% were from São Paulo, 35.6% from the capital. The city of São Paulo received around 104 thousand tourists to accompany the event.

OTE also asked the interviewees if the health security protocols, established at the event, in relation to Covid-19, were adequate. For 89.5% of respondents, the measures were satisfactory. The event required the use of masks and proof of vaccination for access to the racecourse. In addition, the organization offered alcohol gel at various points in Interlagos.

Tourism and impact

The survey also surveyed the more than 100,000 tourists who attended the F1 Grand Prix. The study revealed that 48.3% of them arrived in São Paulo by plane; another 36.4% used a car; and 8.3%, chartered buses. Of this total, 60.8% stayed in a hotel or flat; 18.1% were “hit and return”, without accommodation; 11.1% stayed with friends or relatives; and 6.3% rented one hosting per application.

Each tourist who was in São Paulo for the Grand Prix spent on average R$ 4,545.57 on accommodation, transport, food, shopping and other leisure options. The value is much higher than the 2019 edition, which was BRL 2,944.00. Another 47% also stated that, in addition to the GP, they went to São Paulo in search of gastronomic experiences. Shopping was the ideal program in the city of São Paulo for 27.8%, while 25.7% of those interviewed preferred to enjoy the city’s nightlife.

Among all those who responded to the survey, 33.8% said they would stay an extra day in the city to enjoy the national holiday of the Proclamation of the Republic, which took place on November 15th. And in the general assessment of the capital of São Paulo, 39.3% of the tourists interviewed rated it as excellent, 42.4% as good and 13.1% as regular.

People who attended the racetrack were also asked if they intend to return to the São Paulo GP next year, and survey data showed that 96% said they intended to return in 2022 to follow Formula 1 again.

