Formula 1: most controversial orders from the teams to their drivers

the dutch Max Verstappen (Red Bull), winner of the Spanish Grand Prix -in which he signed a double for his team along with his Mexican teammate Sergio Pérez- spoiled the party on Sunday for Charles Leclerc (Ferrari), who will not be able to lead his team, the one from Monaco.

An engine problem caused the withdrawal of the Monegasque in Montmeló, in a race that his teammate Carlos Sainz finished fourth; and in which the other Spaniard, the double Asturian world champion Fernando Alonso (Alpine), signed the comeback of the day: finishing ninth after starting last.

controversial orders

This race ended in controversy, after the iorder received by Pérez for Verstappen to win, but this is not the only time this has happened.

In 2002, Rubens Barrichello let Michael Schumacher pass at the Austrian Grand Prix, which served the German to stay as leader of the championship.

Felipe Massa moved to the side to let Fernando Alonso pass at the 2010 German Grand Prix.

At the 2015 Singapore race, Verstappen refused to let Carlos Sainz pass, which also caused controversy.

