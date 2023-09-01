This weekend we will ride in Italy for the first time this season! This is what happened in Monza’s first free practice.

The last time the entire Formula 1 circus traveled to Italy, the race was canceled because the entire north of Italy was under water. There was also a lot of water in Monza then and there are clearly fewer trees along the circuit than last year. So many trees blown down here too.

Alfa Romeo

So driving home for Ferrari and Alfa Romeo Racing. Special livery for the race here in Italy. With that beautiful livery, the Alfa Romeo cars don’t even reach the end of the pit lane. The cars immediately go into anti-stall and are immediately pushed backwards back into the box.

Ferrari will get the flag and the team would of course like to show the tifosi that both Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc are going to score high here. At the start of the first free practice they are at least in the top 5 on the hard tyre.

Hard tires

Also the Red Bulls on the hard tires for the first rounds. The first lap Max drives 0.0033 seconds slower than Oscar Piastri. Nice number for Verstappen. Then he drives the fastest lap and settles at the top. Perez is also doing well for the time being. Isn’t the car also a bit nice for Checo?

After half an hour the Williams and Alfa Romeo cars were finally able to leave the pits and start driving their first laps. They do it on the soft tyres. Clearly not the tire on which the fastest times are driven in this free practice.

Rookie

Also in Italy a rookie is allowed to take place in a Formula 1 car. This time in an Aston Martin. Lance Stroll makes way for Felipe Drugovich. The best man is 23 years young and has a Brazilian passport but also Italian blood. So nice for the boy to drive here.

He does have some trouble in the whole circus, maybe Monza isn’t the easiest job either. But he doesn’t drive the slowest time.

Key lock

In the last five minutes Leclerc comes out to push for a fast lap, but it’s not there yet. All in all, Ferrari is doing pretty well for the home crowd around the Red Bulls in the top four.

A free practice without surprises. Max Verstappen drives the fastest time. Only the hard tires under the Red Bulls. Only comment from Max: “I suffer from helmet lift”. Of which note would colleague @jaapiyo say.

Curious what the next free practice and the rest of the weekend will bring.

Result Monza Free Practice 1

MAX VERSTAPEN (1:22:657) Carlos Sainz (1:22.703) Sergio Pérez (1:22.834) Charles Leclerc (1:22.966) George Russell (1:23.189) Fernando Alonso (1:23.214) Lando Norris (1:23.241) Lewis Hamilton (1:23.269) Yuki Tsunoda (1:23.271) Alexander Albon (1:23.444) Oscar Piastri (1:23.446) Logan Sargeant (1:23.661) Liam Lawson (1:23.833) Pierre Gasly (1:23.931) Valteri Bottas (1:23.952) Nico Hulkenberg (1:24.067) Estaban Ocon (1:24.090) Felipe Drugovich (1:24.140) Kevin Magnussen (1:24.217) Guanyu Zhou (1:24.232)

