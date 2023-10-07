Formula 1 | Mika Salo considers Max Verstappen to be the most superior champion of all time: “We like to be in a different caste than others”

Mika Salo has closely followed the career of his former teammate’s son.

Max Verstappen is the Fifth driver in F1 history who has won at least three consecutive world championships.

The Dutchman, who turned 26 at the end of September, didn’t have time for a hat trick as the youngest. Sebastian Vettel was a year smarter when he captured his third title at the end of the 2012 season.

Father of the current champion If Verstappen drove Mika Salon as a team mate with Tyrrell in the 1997 season. Max Verstappen was born two days after the Nürburgring race, which at the time was called the Grand Prix of Luxembourg in the World Championship calendar.

That weekend, Salo beat his teammate both in qualifying and in the race and also got Tyrrell’s only points in Monaco.

Since then, Salo has followed Verstappen’s father-son relationship very closely. In an interview with Sanomat, the Finnish veteran admits the facts.

“Max is undoubtedly the most superior world champion of all time. It’s just that he has no opposition at all in the current World Series. I like Max to be in a different caste than everyone else,” Salo sums up.

Where Verstappen’s success is then based on?

“After all, this is an extraordinarily talented top driver. Part of that performance is also based on the fact that Max has trained so rigorously since he was a child,” says Salo.

“Father’s merit is that he has been able to train his son with such foresight: take him to the track, be really strict after his success – that is, if there was no victory, Max was allowed to walk away, the punishment came at home if he had not driven as his father wanted. Max has gone through a really demanding school.”

Mika Salo (left) and Jos Verstappen (right) drove in the Tyrrell team in 1997. Steve Nielsen as conversation partner.

Jos Verstappen became a father at the age of 25 as an active driver. Is he surprised, then, that the training has proven so effective?

“We have talked about it with Josi, but he is not at all surprised by this development. He thought he knew what he was doing all the time.”

Salo also emphasizes Red Bull’s contribution to the huge profit account.

“It has turned out to be quite good when Max gets full service. It is planned to the very end. The team has found such a nugget of gold that it’s gone.”

“Max has been a really mature driver for a few years now. In the beginning, he made mistakes and was unnecessarily impatient. For the past 3–4 years, Max has driven extremely maturely and performed flawlessly in principle,” adds Salo.

At the time, Salo was recovering from a broken leg Michael Schumacher before this chain of consecutive championships started with Ferrari at the beginning of the new millennium.

The German won five championships in a row, but in Salo’s opinion, he was not as superior compared to others as Verstappen was in the last two seasons.

“Michael never had quite as superior a car as Max has now. In principle, Schumacher was similar to Verstappen, made mistakes at times, was aggressive and ruthless, but in my opinion, at no point compared to others did he have a car as fast as Max at Red Bull”, Salo compares.

Second as a German, Vettel then won back-to-back championships with Red Bull.

“But he got a little more resistance from his own team than Verstappen,” Salo acknowledges.