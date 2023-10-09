Formula 1 | Mika Häkkinen took a stand on Max Verstappen’s superiority – “The car runs like a bullet”

Mika Häkkinen compared Verstappen’s championship streak to his own double.

Formula two-time World No. 1 champion (1998, 1999) Mika Hakkinen praises the one who secured his third world championship on Saturday in Qatar Max Verstappen.

According to Häkkinen, it is no coincidence that Verstappen has won 14 out of 17 races this season. In Häkkinen’s opinion, one should not be fooled by the fact that Red Bull has created the fastest racer in the series for this season.

“Max has a fantastic car, but winning is not a given. The car drives like a bullet, but you still have to be able to drive it. You have to be able to get the best out of the car, whether it’s good or bad,” says Häkkinen to The For the Guardian.

Häkkinen has also been able to enjoy a top car in his career. In the championship season of 1998, there was a designer wizard Adrian Newey designed by McLaren MP4/13. Häkkinen won eight out of 16 races from the beginning of the season.

According to Häkkinen, in such a situation, the driver has to wrestle with a surprising problem.

“You have to be able to concentrate all the time on how to make the car better, even though it is already half a second faster than the others. In a way, it’s a terrible feeling, because you have to look for faults in a good car. The driver can never come to the pit and say that the car is great,” says Häkkinen.

Red Bull celebrated Max Verstappen’s world championship in Qatar. The stables’ world championship was already secured earlier.

According to Häkkinen, Verstappen has shown this season that he can keep his focus and dominate from practice, qualifying and races to another.

“There is tremendous pressure in F1, to win or not. Such results require quite a lot of mental fortitude,” says Häkkinen.

Verstappen already secured the championship a month and a half before the end of the season, although there are still five races left.

The Dutchman has collected 433 points, while his teammate, who is second in the series Sergio Perez has clicked 224 points.

Verstappen has won the world championship in 2021, 2022 and 2023.

Read more: There is a simple explanation for Max Verstappen’s superiority

Read more: Max Verstappen dominated the Qatar gp, Valtteri Bottas drove to the checkered flag in eighth place