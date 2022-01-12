Formula 1 | Mika Häkkinen still remembers the fierce competition with Michael Schumacher: “He was ready to hit”

Häkkinen will be an expert in Viaplay broadcasts in the coming F1 season.

Formula the two-time world champion Mika Hakkinen is one of Viaplay’s experts for the upcoming F1 season. Häkkinen emphasizes that while racing can be fierce, the other ride must be respected.

In order for hard racing to be possible, Häkkinen believes that formula one must focus on the ability of a competitor to walk away from all accidents.

“However, we want to keep the competition running and in such a way that the tires almost coincide,” Häkkinen reminded of Viaplay’s media conference.

Last season, mutual competition became more pronounced Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen in a championship battle that, even after surprising stages, ended in Verstappen’s favor. Of the two, Verstappen sometimes uses very hard grips.

“Verstappen is going pretty hard in situations,” Häkkinen said.

Häkkinen raises him as an exemplary driver Valtteri Bottas, to whose background he also belongs.

“Valtteri Bottas is not going to force parts to fly.”

Verstappen and Hamilton’s tough race, however, is nothing new in F1. Häkkinen, the 1998 and 1999 F1 World Champion, also has experience of a sharp twist.

“If I compare myself Michael Schumacher, Michael was pretty dizzy when the race was pulled. He was ready to hit. I had to be really careful in those situations that the parts didn’t fly, ”Häkkinen said.

The second fighting pair of years ago Ayrton Sennan and Alain Prostin the twists are also strongly in Häkkinen’s memory.

“If there was a championship situation, we were just allowed to come back and knocked one out. It was quite a hectic hustle and bustle. ”

Häkkinen also reminds that what an F1 driver does affects what kind of image he wants to give viewers.

“Situations have consequences. You can’t live in a moment and close your eyes. ”