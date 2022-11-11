Formula 1 | Mika Häkkinen did a trick on the racetrack that even Kimi Räikkönen couldn’t do

of Brazil The Grand Prix has been the most successful event in Finnish F1 history. The visits to South America have resulted in six pole positions and a full dozen trophy positions.

The highlights are three wins of which Mika Hakkinen took two and Kimi Raikkonen one – that is, the very one that made him world champion 15 years ago.

Caged is the only Finnish driver who achieved a so-called grand slam full hit during the race weekend. That’s what you get when you take the pole position in the time trial, win by leading all the race laps and clocking the fastest race lap.

The first time it was successful was in the second race of Häkkinen’s 1998 championship season in Brazil, and then again the same year in the sixth race in Monaco.

“Brazil 1998 was certainly the most perfect weekend of my career,” says Häkkinen still with the perspective of almost a quarter of a century.

Mika Häkkinen was upset after winning at the Nürburgring in 1998. He poured sparkling drink on leader Jo Ramirez. Erja Häkkinen laughed next to her.

Career the seventh visit to the exotic track of Interlagos in the heartland of Sao Paulo went so convincingly for Häkkinen that the future world champion could not have received a greater psychological boost towards it.

Häkkinen was the fastest in all practice sessions. From Friday’s top time of 1.18.573, he dropped one second to 1.17.472 on Saturday. The pole came with a high lap of 1:17.092, from which the team mate David Coulthard left 0.665 and Michael Schumacher 1.158 seconds.

In Sunday’s warm-up, Häkkinen’s top drive was 1.17.432. In the race, the superiority of 72 laps lasted one and a half hours, or 1.37.11.747, from which Coulthard, decorated with the double victory of McLaren, was 1.102 seconds behind and Schumacher was a minute behind. Häkkinen also forged the ten fastest race laps, the fastest of which was 1:19.337.

If there is a cosmetic flaw to be found, the fastest pit stop was not recorded in Häkkinen’s name after all.

Globally The weekend in Brazil was remembered for the scandal when the race jury rejected the approval of the umbrella organization’s own technical management for McLaren’s two brake pedals, but without Adrian Newey the customized car proved to be completely superior to its challengers.

“This is, without a doubt, the happiest race I ever remember driving. I’ve never experienced anything like it. It’s wonderful to lead the World Championship after two races with full points, when I’ve been tortured for so long always as a chaser”, Häkkinen mused, fresh off his breath.

A year later, Häkkinen celebrated his first victory of the 1999 season precisely in Brazil. Even then he left the pole position, but hat trick hunt in the race wins was interrupted after 30 laps by an oil pressure problem, when Häkkinen had time to lead with a 12-second gap to Michael Schumacher.

We had to wait seven years for the third Finnish victory in Brazil, until Kimi Räikkönen managed to realize his dream and take the world championship with a complete hit.

All in all, Interlagos was a meritorious arena for Räikkönen, as he grabbed a total of seven awards from Brazil.

Kimi Räikkönen celebrated the world championship at the Interlagos circuit on October 21, 2007.

Keke Rosberg’s During the F1 career, the Brazilian race was held in Rio de Janeiro at the Jacarepagua circuit.

In his championship season in 1982, Rosberg finished second in the race, but the result was annulled when both Keke and the fan of victory by Nelson Piquet the cars were found to be underweight in the subsequent inspection. At that time, the rules required a minimum limit of 580 kilograms.

Also in 1983 Keken had a lot of fun. He took the pole in qualifying and drove second in the race again to the checkered flag, but again his performance was rejected when the car was started illegally during the pit stop. The strange solution was that in those 1983 results, no one was promoted to second place.

Finally in 1984 in Rio, Rosberg then managed to bring Williams-Honda the British team’s first prize placing after finishing second again.

Last there are successful Finnish people in Brazil Valtteri Bottaswho a year ago captured the pole position after winning Saturday’s sprint race and then dropped out of the triple cup race on Sunday.

The closest Bottas got to a perfect shot was in his first Mercedes season in 2017, when he took pole, but then lost the lead and the win right at the start when Sebastian Vettel drove his Ferrari past and finished 2.762 seconds ahead of the Finn.

