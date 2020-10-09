Formula 1 | Mick Schumacher’s F1 practice debut failed due to fog

Formula One cannot be flown if helicopters do not receive a permit to fly.

Formula the number one first free practice at the Nürburgring was canceled due to foggy weather. The training sessions were to start at 12 noon Finnish time.

The fog prevents driving because the helicopters do not get a permit to fly in the fog. Helicopters are mandatory on most F1 lines for injuries due to the long distance to the nearest hospital.

At the same time, the cancellation meant that he was 21 years old Mick Schumacher, Michael Schumacherin boy, couldn’t make his practice ride debut at the Alfa Romeo garage. The other driver would have been Kimi Raikkonen.

The air temperature was 10 degrees Celsius and the track temperature was 12 degrees. Similar weather has been forecast for the whole weekend. Never before has an F1 race been run in Nürburg so late in the fall.

The second exercises are scheduled to start at 4 pm Finnish time. At least according to the original plan, in the second exercises of the Alfa Romeo stable, alongside Räikkönen, the F1 driver of the stable will drive Antonio Giovinazzi.