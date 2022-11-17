Formula 1 | Mick Schumacher will be without a team place for next season

Schumacher will not continue with Haas.

German driver Mick Schumacher will not continue in the Haas formula 1 team next season, Haas confirmed on Thursday.

Schumacher, who is in his second season in F1, is out of contract with Haas this season and was expected to lose his seat. Schumacher will probably not drive in F1 next season, as almost all driver positions have already been filled.

Mick Schumacher is a seven-time F1 world champion Michael Schumacher son. His best finish in F1 this season is sixth place in the Austrian GP.