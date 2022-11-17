Thursday, November 17, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Formula 1 | Mick Schumacher will be without a team place for next season

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 17, 2022
in World Europe
0

Schumacher will not continue with Haas.

German driver Mick Schumacher will not continue in the Haas formula 1 team next season, Haas confirmed on Thursday.

Schumacher, who is in his second season in F1, is out of contract with Haas this season and was expected to lose his seat. Schumacher will probably not drive in F1 next season, as almost all driver positions have already been filled.

Mick Schumacher is a seven-time F1 world champion Michael Schumacher son. His best finish in F1 this season is sixth place in the Austrian GP.

#Formula #Mick #Schumacher #team #place #season

See also  A pioneering method for designing ethical and responsible algorithms
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

A new feature from “Apple” that allows sending messages without the Internet

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.