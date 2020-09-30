Formula 1 | Mick Schumacher gets behind the wheel of an F1 car as Kimi Räikkönen’s teammate: “One of the great talents in motorsport”

Schumacher will drive Alfa Romeo’s second car on the Nürburgring in the first practice of the next World Championship weekend.

Another knee formula driver Mick Schumacher will be following in his father’s footsteps next week in the Formula One World Championships.

The 21-year-old German driver will drive Alfa Romeo’s second car on the Nürburgring track during the first practice of the next World Championship weekend on October 9th.

“Making a formula debut in front of a home audience makes this opportunity special. I will spend the next ten days preparing, ”Schumacher told the team website.

Schumacher replaces Alfa Romeo’s Italian driver A in the drillsntonio Giovinazzin. The second car in the stable is driven by an F1 veteran, 40 years old Kimi Raikkonen, from which Schumacher gets an interesting measure of his skills.

Räikkönen used to compete with Mick Schumacher’s father, an F1 legend Michael Schumacheria against.

Michael Schumacher won seven F1 World Championships between 1994 and 2004. The direction of his life changed in December 2013 in France in a downhill accident in which he was seriously injured. The family firmly keeps his health a secret.

Schumacher, from Ferrari’s Young Drivers Academy, leads the F2 World Championship and won the series race last weekend in Sochi. At the Alfa Romeo stable, the young man’s first appearance is expected with interest.

“Mick is one of the great talents in motorsport. He is fast but also steady and mature behind the wheel. His work motivation impressed us last year when we collaborated with him, ”said Alfa Romeo’s team manager Frederic Vasseur.

Schumacher is seen as one option for Alfa Romeo’s race driver next season. The sequel to Räikkös is still open, but the Swiss media has hinted that the veteran will continue in F1 and Alfa Romeo next season.

“There is no news, today is not the day,” Räikkönen acknowledged on Sunday.

In addition to Mick Schumacher, the British will be shown at the Nürburgring Callum Ilottdriving a Haas car in drills.

Autosportin according to Schumacher and Ilott will take on an F1 feel on Wednesday at the Ferrari track in Fiorano. A Russian is also involved Robert Shwartzman, which is scheduled to debut in F1 practice at the season finale in Abu Dhabi in December.