Formula 1 | Michael Schumacher’s lawyer explains why nothing is said about the F1 legend’s health

In an extensive interview, Michael Schumacher’s lawyer talks about the decisions of the F1 legend’s family.

An F1 legend Michael Schumacher the family’s longtime lawyer Felix Damm has explained the German legal journal LTO’s pages, why nothing has been made public about Schumacher’s state of health.

Schumacher, 54, was seriously injured in a skiing accident in December 2013 after falling and hitting his head on a rock. The German was treated first in Grenoble, France, and then in Lausanne, Switzerland, before he was able to return home in the fall of 2014.

When Schumacher lay in the hospital, the media frenzy was huge.

“I can still see in my mind the rush of reporters and photographers waiting for information outside the hospital day after day,” Damm recalls.

After that, since he was released from the hospital, there have been only scattered and vague rumors about the health of the seven-time world champion. Schumacher’s family has not publicly disclosed anything about the health of the sports hero.

According to Dammi, the reason for this has largely been legal.

It has always been important to the Schumachers to protect their family’s privacy, and amid the frenzied attention, the strategy to achieve the goal has been carefully thought out.

“This has always been about protecting privacy. Of course, we talked a lot about how it would be best possible. We also considered whether releasing a final report on Michael’s health would be the right course of action. But it wouldn’t have ended there, new situation updates would always have been needed,” says Damm.

According to Damm, if the family had publicly reported on Schumacher’s condition, it would have limited their chances of taking legal action against the media that covered the matter. Damm explains that in front of the court, it would be easier for the media to justify covering up a matter that the parties themselves have voluntarily disclosed to the public.

“Basically, no one can designate as private facts that they themselves have voluntarily disclosed to the public,” he sums up.

“The party involved cannot tell the media to stop covering the matter. The media could return to the matter again and again and ask if the situation has changed. And then if we wanted to take legal action over such reports, we would have to answer the arguments that we have voluntarily made the matter public.”

The Schumachers’ lawyer, Felix Damm.

Dam has been the lawyer for the Schumacher family since 2008. The family also includes an F1 legend Corinna– wife and children Gina-Maria and Mick. Mick Schumacher has competed in formula one like his father. He drove for Haas in 2021 and 2022.