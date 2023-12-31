Formula 1 | Michael Schumacher's Italian “mother” talks about her last encounter with the Ferrari star

Rossella Giannini's restaurant is the haunt of several Ferrari drivers.

Italian Rossella Giannini remembers well his previous meeting with Michael Schumacher. of the Red Bull team Sebastian Vettel had secured his fourth world championship in Abu Dhabi at the beginning of November 2013.

Schumacher wanted to introduce his compatriot to his favorite restaurant in Maranello, known as the home of the Ferrari team. “Schumi” hoped that Vettel would move to Ferrari in the future and introduced him to the best aspects of Maranello.

The dining took place in the Montana restaurant, which is located just a two-minute drive from the Maranello factories. The restaurant is run by Giannini, whose food has been enjoyed by Ferrari people for decades. Schumacher was his regular customer and friend. Giannini met the German for the first time on February 14, 1996.

“'Maikel' came to Maranello, where he was introduced as a new driver,” says Giannini SportBild's in the interview.

Restaurateur According to Schumacher, he ate in three different restaurants during his visit. Montana's pasta tasted so delicious that Giannini's place became a German staple.

Schumacher liked the food and the hostess. He started calling Giannini his Italian mother (mom).

Schumacher also visited the restaurant after his racing career. The visits ended at the end of 2013. Giannini says he was on vacation on December 29, 2013, when Schumacher was injured on a skiing slope. That began the period of mourning for the Italian.

The Ferrari star's favorite food was tagliatelle al ragu i.e. ribbon pasta with bolognese sauce.

Court chef worried about the hard fate of his favorite customer for years, but says he got over the worst phase.

“At some point I calmed down. I don't mourn anymore, but I remember the beautiful moments we shared. Every day I look at the front door and hope that Maikel will enter, Giannini says.

Giannini has had no contact with Schumacher's family.

“I don't want to disturb them.”

Driven at Ferrari's driver academy Mick Schumacher has been a client, but Giannini has not wanted to talk to him about his father's accident or its consequences.

He often sees people from the Ferrari team, but Schumacher is hardly talked about.