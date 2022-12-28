Formula 1 | Michael Schumacher uttered these words a year before his tragic accident

These things about Michael Schumacher’s health are known nine years after the tragic accident.

28.12. 18:05

An F1 legend from Michael Schumacher was asked in the final meters of his last racing season in 2012, how the superstar would like to be remembered after his career.

“I am a racing driver. I drive until nothing works and nothing moves. I am fully committed to what I do. I’m looking for my limits and I’m ready to go to the edge,” Schumacher replied in elegant and flawless English to the BBC.

The interview was one of the last that Schumacher gave. In retrospect, his words are chilling, because they are like a prophecy that came true.

The German seven-time world champion drove his last F1 race in Brazil on November 25, 2012. After enjoying his abundant retirement days for just over a year, he crossed the line on December 29, 2013.

Schumacher was taking his then 14-year-old son skiing Mick’s with in the French Alps. He fell on a route off the official slopes and hit his head on a rock.

If Schumacher wasn’t wearing a helmet, he probably would have died instantly. Despite wearing a helmet, he suffered a serious head injury. The German was 44 years old. The business stopped and nothing worked anymore.

Nine years later, very little is known about the well-being of F1’s beloved and feared grand champion. This article lists bits of information that have become public over the years.

Schumacher’s treatment was started in a hospital near Meribel, where the accident took place, where he was rushed by helicopter. A little later, he was operated on twice in Grenoble, France, and put into a coma.

From the beginning, the Schumacher family began to draw a zero line in terms of information, because Michael himself was careful about his privacy. Corinna-wife’s message has always been the same: her husband is in the best possible hands.

In June 2014, Schumacher was awakened from a coma. In the fall of the following year, he was transferred from France to a Swiss hospital and then home to the shores of Lake Geneva. A private clinic had been built in the home, where the treatment could be continued protected from the prying eyes of the world.

In the summer of 2019, an attempt was made to renew Schumacher’s central nervous system using stem cell therapy in Paris. The treatment was continued at least in 2020.

The German newspaper Bunte reported last summer that Corinna Schumacher might be moving the family’s location to Mallorca, Spain. Corinna Schumacher bought a luxurious property on the island worth 30 million euros in 2018 and also mortgaged a large plot of land in its surroundings.

Evening News interviewed a Finnish professor emeritus of neurosurgery a year ago From Juha E. Jääskeläinen about the treatments that have been going on for almost a decade and their effectiveness. Jääskeläinen’s assessment was disconsolate.

“Very young children, newborns and fetuses can recover from a severe brain injury and become amazingly functional. However, an adult’s brain is not such that it starts producing new functional brain matter when a large amount of brain tissue has been destroyed,” he said.

At the same time, he took a stand on what the Swiss magazine Blick possibly meant when it wrote that Schumacher is currently a “prisoner in his own body”. It should be pointed out that the professor emeritus, like the rest of the world, relied on very limited information leaked to the media.

“For several years, it has been suspected that Schumacher was not in a so-called vegetative state, but in a state of minimal consciousness. You cannot contact such a person. It is very difficult to know whether there is any consciousness in that brain injury state, which we perceive as consciousness,” Jääskeläinen said.

A few months later, a top Swedish doctor Jan Lexell made a concurring assessment for Aftonbladet.

“Schumacher suffered a serious brain injury. It is clear because he lay sedated for a long time and was unable to communicate for almost half a year. Media reports give the impression that Schumacher is no longer in an unconscious state, but that he is awake but badly injured. So the brain’s spontaneous healing ability has worked after all,” said Lexell.

“Because he has a permanent disability”, he does not appear in public.

One among the few people who know about Schumacher’s health is his friend and team manager during the Ferrari years Jean Todt. Todt has regularly visited his former protégé, who won five drivers’ world championships for Ferrari in a row in the early 2000s.

Todt, 76, has told a couple of details about “Schum” in 2022 as well.

“It is a privilege for me to be close to the family, Michael, his wife Corinna, and children Mick and Gina. Their lives changed on December 29 in 2013. They now have to live in a completely different way,” commented Todt For La Gazzetta dello Sport.

“Closeness and friends are important. They are part of life and more important than results and our beloved car races. Life is not just a race.”

About himself La Methode -documentary, Todt slipped a small grain of information while visiting Ferrari’s restaurant in Maranello.

“Michael is always very attentive,” Todt said of Schumacher’s health.

Corinna Schumacher thanked the French gentleman in the documentary.

“In the past, it must have been incredibly fun to be Michael’s friend. When the situation changes, and he can’t do the same things anymore and needs help, only then will you see who are real friends. Jean is one of them.”

True has also said in recent years that Schumacher will follow his son Mick’s F1 career. Following has not necessarily been a treat in my father’s opinion. Mick, 23, drove his second season in the US Haas team this year with very poor results.

Mick’s ranking in the World Drivers’ Championship was only 16th after he collected 12 points. Still, it was a surprise that Haas did not renew the young German’s contract and left him without a driver’s seat.

Mick Schumacher will move next season as a reserve driver for Mercedes, at the wheel of which his father ended his F1 career.

Mick, an eyewitness to the tragic accident, has commented sparingly but always elegantly on his father’s situation. When Michael turned 53 on the 3rd of January in 2022, Mick uploaded a picture of himself as a child sitting on his father’s lap wearing racing overalls.

“Happy Birthday Dad. Days like these were important to my growing passion for motorsport, and they still influence it today. I am grateful for all the experiences you have given me and I am excited for new experiences in the future.”

Schumacher’s daughter Gina, on the other hand, has achieved success in horse racing. He has earned more than a million dollars in reining, a sport of western riding where a well-defined program is performed.

He rides a horse named CS O Bingo, whose dam was bought by Michael. Corinna and Gina work together in horse racing. The horses owned by Corinna have also earned more than a million dollars from reining.

Corinna owns horse farms in both Switzerland and Texas.

Michael In 2022, Schumacher also lost one of his F1 records. Max Verstappen passed in the number of race victories driven in one season. Verstappen won 15 races on the way to his world championship. He hit Schumacher with it and Sebastian Vettel’s 13 win record.

However, Verstappen drove more races than the German duo in 2004 and 2013.