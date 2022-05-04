Formula 1 | Miami’s F1 race “harbor area” gets a laugh, reporter showed backstroke model

The Fifth F1 of the season will be run over the weekend in Miami.

Formula 1 season The fifth race will be run over the weekend in Miami, USA, and one special feature of the race has caused a lot of laughter in the days before the race.

The Miami race track has been built by the NFL team in the vicinity of the Miami Dolphins home stadium because the permit for the track built on the shore scenery was not removed.

However, attempts have been made to bring the beach to dry land, and the wonder and laughter has been caused by the construction of a “port area for yachts” on the temporary line.

Boats have been brought into the parking lot and “water” has also been added.

“Water” has got the jokes moving, and there are numerous pictures on Twitter of someone jumping out of a boat, fishing, or swimming, like a Sky Sports reporter Craig Slater.

“My problem was always backstroke, but here it seems to work pretty well,” Slater stated, and went horrified.

Drivers Ferrari leads the World Series after four races Charles Leclerc before the reigning world champion, Red Bull Max Verstappenia.

Valtteri Bottas is eighth in his World Championship points with his Alfa Romeo.