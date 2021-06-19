Formula 1 | Mercedes team manager plans to keep Valtteri Bottas in a loose log until next winter

According to Toto Wolff, the second stable place will not be filled until next winter.

Mercedes team manager Toto Wolff has tormented Valtteri Bottasta obscure talk of an extension or termination of the agreement for several years.

In 2019, the extension agreement for the year was made at the end of August. Before that, Bottas’ surface was already tight, as Wolff had time to reflect aloud on his interest. Estaban Oconia towards. Last year, the follow-up agreement, again a year-long, came a little faster, in early August.

Now, Wolff is not going to be in any hurry about who will be the team’s second driver in the 2022 season. Lewis Hamilton continue.

“We decide sometime in the winter. But I don’t know if it’s in December, January or February, ”Wolff said Motorsport-Totalin by.

According to Motorsport-Total, Wolff was still assured that it was not a humorous throw.

“It is‘ quite possible ’for the season to end without a decision about another driver because we have always been committed to our drivers and have been loyal. That is what we are doing now. ”

According to strong media rumors, Mercedes would have already made its decision, namely that of Williams George Russell would replace Bottas next season. For example, a German TV company RTL said Russell had already been notified of the new stable location.

Its instead, Bottas asserts that he has not heard team-design speeches.

“At least no one has said anything to me,” Bottas replied to Motorsport-Total.

Bottas also noted that such reflections are by no means new to him.

“Sometimes stuff is invented because of clicks. It’s that simple. ”

Wolff, on the other hand, has a simple remedy for how Bottas can improve his position in contract negotiations.

“Drive fast on Saturdays and Sundays. If he can do it, he will get himself in a very good position for next season [sopimuksen suhteen]. ”