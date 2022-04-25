Tuesday, April 26, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Formula 1 | Mercedes team manager apologizes for his team’s misery: “Our drivers outperform”

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 25, 2022
in World Europe
0
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Ferrari team manager Mattia Binotto also calmed the mood of the team’s fans after Sunday’s disappointments.

Formula the Mercedes team, which has convincingly dominated the number one World Championship series for seven consecutive years since 2017, has an emergency in hand.

The success of the early season has been slower in male memory, so the German stable is buzzing.

Mersu’s arrival driver at the World Championships in Imola, Italy on Sunday George Russell was the fourth but seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton collapsed to 13th.

Hamilton is seventh in the World Championships, barely transferring his former teammate to Alfa-Romeo Valtteri Bottas above.

The new model from Mercedes is clearly not suitable for Hamilton. Team Manager Toto Wolff already apologized in his radio message after the Imola race.

“I’m sorry for what (car) you had to drive today. I know it was impossible to drive a car. It was a terrible race, ”Wolff said.

See also  Festivals Travis Scott offered to pay for the funeral of a nine-year-old who died in Astroworld chaos, but relatives refused

Mercedes is third in the Manufacturers’ World Cup, far behind Ferrari and Red Bull, who dominated the early season.

“We’re not good enough to be world champions. We need to get the car in order,” Wolff insisted.

Wolff has humbly acknowledged that Mercedes is a poorly driven game at the moment.

The Hamilton and Russell Mercedes have bounced off the track recklessly since the beginning of the season, so there has been no talk of driving pleasure.

According to Wolff, the team drivers are not responsible.

“Our drivers do their best and outperform,” the team manager describes.

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc was sixth in the Imola race on Sunday. Picture: Alessio De Marco / ZUMA

Ferrarin Chief of the F1 team Mattia Binotto in turn, calmed the mood of the team and team fans in the wake of Sunday’s disappointments.

Carlos Sainz ended in spin and suspension in the first round of Sunday’s race, and leading the World Series Charles Leclerc was left out of the prize places for the first time this season.

See also  Golf | Kalle Samooja was the best in the Dubai putt statistics and earned one of the biggest cash prizes of his career

Red Bullin Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez overwhelmingly dominated the competition.

Leclerc succumbed to a rare mistake at the end of the race when he tried to feel too greedy for Perez and dropped to sixth in the final results as a result of his spin.

“Of course, we’re disappointed with the result, but we need to keep our heads up,” Binotto instructed his troops after the race.

“This is part of the race. Some competitions may go wrong as they did now, but we are still competitive. Let’s keep a smile on our faces and aim for the next race. ”

In the four World Championships in the first season, Ferrari’s Leclerc and Red Bull’s Verstappen have equalized 2-2.

Read more: Bottas drove superbly to fifth, World Series leader Leclerc broke under pressure

Read more: Valtteri Bottas’s essence exudes the joy of driving: “A really cool way to do things”

#Formula #Mercedes #team #manager #apologizes #teams #misery #drivers #outperform

See also  Market analysis Stockmann is forced to find a buyer for its downtown department store and quickly. The savior can come from Sweden.
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Covid, the bulletin of April 25: 24,878 new cases and 93 deaths. The positivity rate at 17.9%

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.