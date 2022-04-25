Formula 1 | Mercedes team manager apologizes for his team’s misery: “Our drivers outperform”

Ferrari team manager Mattia Binotto also calmed the mood of the team’s fans after Sunday’s disappointments.

Formula the Mercedes team, which has convincingly dominated the number one World Championship series for seven consecutive years since 2017, has an emergency in hand.

The success of the early season has been slower in male memory, so the German stable is buzzing.

Mersu’s arrival driver at the World Championships in Imola, Italy on Sunday George Russell was the fourth but seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton collapsed to 13th.

Hamilton is seventh in the World Championships, barely transferring his former teammate to Alfa-Romeo Valtteri Bottas above.

The new model from Mercedes is clearly not suitable for Hamilton. Team Manager Toto Wolff already apologized in his radio message after the Imola race.

“I’m sorry for what (car) you had to drive today. I know it was impossible to drive a car. It was a terrible race, ”Wolff said.

Mercedes is third in the Manufacturers’ World Cup, far behind Ferrari and Red Bull, who dominated the early season.

“We’re not good enough to be world champions. We need to get the car in order,” Wolff insisted.

Wolff has humbly acknowledged that Mercedes is a poorly driven game at the moment.

The Hamilton and Russell Mercedes have bounced off the track recklessly since the beginning of the season, so there has been no talk of driving pleasure.

According to Wolff, the team drivers are not responsible.

“Our drivers do their best and outperform,” the team manager describes.

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc was sixth in the Imola race on Sunday.

Ferrarin Chief of the F1 team Mattia Binotto in turn, calmed the mood of the team and team fans in the wake of Sunday’s disappointments.

Carlos Sainz ended in spin and suspension in the first round of Sunday’s race, and leading the World Series Charles Leclerc was left out of the prize places for the first time this season.

Red Bullin Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez overwhelmingly dominated the competition.

Leclerc succumbed to a rare mistake at the end of the race when he tried to feel too greedy for Perez and dropped to sixth in the final results as a result of his spin.

“Of course, we’re disappointed with the result, but we need to keep our heads up,” Binotto instructed his troops after the race.

“This is part of the race. Some competitions may go wrong as they did now, but we are still competitive. Let’s keep a smile on our faces and aim for the next race. ”

In the four World Championships in the first season, Ferrari’s Leclerc and Red Bull’s Verstappen have equalized 2-2.

