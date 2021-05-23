Formula 1 | Mercedes revealed the reason for Valtteri Bottas’ confusing interruption: a faulty nut

Bottas had to be suspended when one tire could not be removed during a tire change.

Formula the number one Monaco race ended with the Mercedes team Valtteri Bottas confusing interruption. Bottas came in for a tire change on lap 31, but the left front tire didn’t come off.

Attempts were made to detach the ring for some time by several different means, but nothing helped. After the race, Chief Engineer of Mercedes Andrew Shovlin told Mercedes in a press release what caused the problem.

“[Pyörän] the nut was damaged so that it never came off, so we had no choice but to park the car, ”Shovlin says in a statement.

Overall, Mercedes had no chance of challenging the winner on Sunday Max Verstappenia.

Mercedes team manager Toto Wolff notes in the press release that this had never happened before.

Bottas recalled that Mercedes depot stops this season have not been very successful anyway.

“Depot stops have not been our strongest area this year. No one should be blamed. We just have to be better in Tallinn, ”Bottas said in a press release.

