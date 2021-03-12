Formula 1 | Mercedes immediately suffers from problems, Valtteri Bottas’ test day ruined

Bottas’ gearbox problems could be even more costly for Mercedes, as the number of test days has shrunk by half from last year.

Valtteri + Bottas Valtteri Bottas did not get his season formula number one flying start.

Known for its reliability, Mercedes immediately got into trouble in the first moments of the test weekend in Bahrain when Bottas’ car had to be replaced with a working gearbox. Bottas hasn’t been able to run any time laps yet.

During the first two hours of training, the teams have driven their cars for about 30 laps. The fastest has been McLaren Daniel Ricciardo before Red Bull Max Verstappenia. Verstappen spun at the start of the tests, but survived without scratching his car.

Alfa Romeon Kimi Raikkonen has driven the seventh fastest lap time of the morning. Räikkönen has accumulated test laps in the first two hours 26.

Bottas’ gearbox problems could be even more costly for Mercedes, as the number of test days has shrunk by half from last year. In last year’s tests in Barcelona, ​​Mercedes recorded 903 laps in six test days. It was 59 laps more than the next most tested stable.

The Bahrain tests will run until 6 p.m. on Friday. Other test days are Saturday and Sunday.