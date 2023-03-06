Formula 1 | Mercedes’ George Russell already predicted a dull F1 season: “Red Bull wins all the races”

The opening race of the Formula 1 season made George Russell of the Mercedes team gloomy.

Formula the opening race of the first season ended on Sunday with a double victory for the Red Bull team. The reigning champion Max Verstappen was an overwhelming winner and teammate Sergio Perez a clear runner-up.

Although it was only the first race in the 23-race World Series, the Mercedes team George Russell already declared Red Bull to be superior throughout the season.

“Red Bull has already closed this season. I don’t think anyone can compete against them. I expect them to win every race of the season. That’s my guess,” said Russell, who finished seventh on Sunday Autosport by.

“With a performance like that, no one can challenge them.”

Russell is of the same opinion despite the fact that, according to him, Red Bull’s speed seemed weaker than in the tests a week ago.

“It was a bit strange, but they have it easy at the moment and they can do whatever they want.”

In Russell’s opinion, Ferrari might challenge Red Bull for the pole position, but it won’t succeed in the race.

Russell’s teammate, multiple world champion Lewis Hamilton stated that Mercedes had no division for the podium on Sunday.

“We weren’t even close,” said fifth-placed Hamilton, noting at the same time that he would have been sixth if Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc would not have interrupted.