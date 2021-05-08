Formula 1 | Mercedes boss Toto Wolff criticizes the Football Super League for greed and forgetting supporters

The importance of sport diminishes when supporters are forgotten and greed drives owners forward.

Formula team manager of the dominant Mercedes Toto Wolff marvels at the greed and financial prowess of the owners of the European football clubs.

The resulting Super League farce, according to Wolff, offers a simple lesson. He shares his views with the British newspaper The Guardian in an interview.

“You undermine the importance of sport as soon as you forget your supporters and pure greed drives you forward,” says the Austrian boss of the success stable.

Wolff, who owns a third of the Mercedes stable, is looking for a benchmark for the major club rebellion league for the latest changes in the royal class of motorsport.

“The decision was much influenced by what the formula fans think and what they want. It’s clearly something the Super League failed to do, ”he says.

Super League the house of cards collapsed in two days. Wolff says he’s interested in the business side of football, where there’s plenty to improve.

“How absurd is it that the best football clubs in Europe suffer huge debts and are unable to make regular profits? It’s crazy, ”Wolff says.

“In Formula One, we found that the situation could not continue like this. You need to have a sustainable foundation to succeed in the long run. ”

Wolff has worked at Mercedes since the 2013 season. During his time, the team has won seven consecutive world championships for manufacturers and drivers.

Six of the championships are gone To Lewis Hamilton and one Nico Rosberg. In this season’s World Series, Hamilton is number one after three races and Valtteri Bottas fourth.