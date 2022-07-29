With 4 consecutive podiums, Lewis Hamilton he arrived in Hungary hoping to score his first win of the season. The Briton has 8 pole positions and 8 wins in the Hungaroring, one of the scenarios in which he has won the most. However, after practices this Friday, the picture darkened.

After finishing seventh in the first practice session, the seven-time world champion dropped several places in second practice and finished eleventh. Hamilton was not the only one with problems, as his partner in MercedesGeorge Russell was also unable to keep up with the leaders and dropped from fifth to eighth place.

“The car had a bit of a struggle today. It’s crazy how it changes from one track to another, but head up, we’ll try to figure out how we can work it out on the spot. It’s a bit loose at the moment and it’s not doing what we want,” Hamilton said. after practices and emphasized that nothing has changed since his second place in France.

“Nothing changed in the car; I’m the same driver as last week. But for some reason on the track it’s not working well,” said Hamilton, who was unable to make long runs in second practice due to damage to his car. “It will be a difficult weekend for sure. We will give everything and see what we achieve.”

For your part George Russell He acknowledged that it was not a good Friday but considered that it was a “test day”, since the conditions of the qualifier on Saturday and the race on Sunday will be different. “We’ve been trying a few things with the car. It was a bit of a test session because you can try and optimize everything, but there’s no point. That’s it for the rest of the weekend.”

“Although it was a difficult day, I think it was productive. We are definitely far from what was expected, but I think tomorrow will be a new day and Sunday will also be different. So all is not lost,” concluded the Briton who is fifth in the Drivers’ Championship, one point away from Carlos Sainz and with a lead of 16 over Hamilton.