This Sunday the 2022 season of Formula 1, in what will be a promising closing of the year. More Verstappen and Red Bull they secured their championships several races ago, but in both cases the dispute for second place remains open and with the possibility of an unexpected runner-up.

At the start of the season, it seemed that the fight in the Constructors’ Championship would remain only between Red Bull and Ferrari. However, in the second half of the year Mercedes He had considerable improvements, and also took advantage of the fact that the Italians came down to less to shorten the distance and get closer to those from Maranello.

With the second places of lewis hamilton in the last three races, and the victory of George Russell In Brazil, the Silver Arrows team placed 19 points behind Ferrari, which had a double podium for the last time in Singapore. If either of the two British drivers take victory at Yas Marina and both Italian cars fall below sixth, Mercedes could be runner-up in the constructors championship.

With the victory in Sao Paulo, the Briton approached Leclerc and ‘Checo’ in the championship. Photo: EFE

While individually, with his win last week, Russell quietly moved closer to charles leclerc Y Sergio ‘Checo’ Perez. The one from Norfolk reached 265 points in Brazil, below the 290 that the Monegasque and the Mexican have. Therefore, in the event that neither of them adds up and the Briton achieves his second victory in a row, he could also be runner-up behind Verstappen.

In the classification, Red Bull it was left with the first line, Ferrari with the second and Mercedes with the third. In addition, Russell will start sixth, with ‘Checo’ and Leclerc in second and third position, respectively. Therefore, from the start, an exciting race is expected in Abu Dhabi.

Even if the circumstances are not given so that Mercedes achieved the two second places, he had a good recovery as he went from suffering in the standings to competing with Red Bull in the top positions. So by 2023 it seems likely that it will once again be one of the most competitive teams in Formula 1.