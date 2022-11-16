McLaren will bid farewell to his MCL36 car with a unique special paint job for the end of the 2022 season of the Formula 1 this weekend, at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

After running a special paint scheme in Singapore and Japan, McLaren Taking a different route for the season finale race at Yas Marina, the team collaborated with Lebanese artist Anna Tangles for the Abu Dhabi livery, produced for the Driven by Change programme.

An initiative launched last year to give underrepresented creatives the platform to showcase their work to a global audience through motorsports. Last season of Formula 1, the team collaborated with Emirati artist Rabab Tantawy for their unique look of Abu Dhabi.

This is how the McLaren car will look like for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix/@McLarenF1

“As a fan of F1 In my entire life, I never thought that one day my artwork would be on display at a Grand Prix, and it’s all thanks to Driven by Change,” Tangles said.

“I spend my spare time training and encouraging other artists, particularly other female Middle Eastern creatives, to embrace their passion and skills, so it is a privilege to be part of a community that supports the same ambition to empower artists. underrepresented artists on this path”.

McLaren will run the livery in this weekend’s race at the Formula 1the last one for his MCL36 car before he retires.