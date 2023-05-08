Sergio “Checo” Perez closed the Miami Grand Prix as the second best driver, only behind max verstappen who came back from a ninth-place finish to fight and win. The Mexican driver was the leader for a large part of the race, since he had won pole position a day before, but due to strategy issues and the great moment of his teammate, they left him out of first place.

Although there were no errors that compromised Checo to stay in second place, he made it clear that he had some complications with his tires where he had to enter the pits very quickly, after which he could not maintain the wear and tear to be able to compete the attacks of his partner.

Referring to what Verstappen did, Checo recognized his good handling and the intensity with which he competed, making it clear that he was better and very strong. “We had a tire problem and that compromised my race a bit. But we didn’t have much difference so

that Max’s victory was fair, it was very strong“, commented the Mexican.

At the end of this race, although it left the two drivers at a very even level on the track, in qualifying Verstappen has already taken the lead with 14 points over Checo Pérez’s record, so not only did victory return to his hands if not also the tranquility of

to be the leader of the World Championship of Pilots.