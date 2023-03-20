Saudi Arabia.- max verstappen did the unexpected in this Saudi Arabian Grand Prix after he was able to climb from position 15 to 2nd only behind his partner, Sergio “Checo” Perez who could never compete to try to take away the first place that he took from start to finish.

The driver from the Netherlands in qualifying this Saturday had some problems, all after arriving late at the concentration, and on the track he could not find himself so he was barely enough to finish in the place 15. After the start of the race this Sunday he quickly did what he knows and is to look for the top and just in the first few laps he had already recovered many positions until he reached sixth.

After that he stayed in that part of the grid for a large part of the race but taking advantage of the great car that Red Bull built, it was not difficult for him to climb more positions until he reached second. There Verstappen faced his teammate, Checo Pérez, from the beginning of the race he knew how to contain the attacks of Fernando Alonso and Russell in the first laps, then with a safety car he was able to enter the pits where he changed tires but did not lose the first position.

Checo gave a demonstration of great experience making zero mistakes in the race because he knew that if he did, he could not only lose first place, he could even lose the podium. Verstappen only came close to him in some parts but it was difficult for him to find the possibility of surpassing him, which in the end gave the first place to the Mexican and the second to his teammate.

With this, both drivers added their second podium in the 2023 Formula 1 season, with a victory and a second place. Now they will prepare for the Australian Grand Prix to be held on April 2.