Formula 1 | Max Verstappen’s victory trophy was smashed by a racing partner

Lando Norris broke Max Verstappen’s trophy.

23.7. 20:52

of F1 A special situation was seen on the podium of the Hungarian race, when McLaren’s Lando Norris broke Red Bull Max Verstappen’s victory trophy.

The British driver who finished second in the race cracked open his champagne bottle by smashing it against the highest podium of the podium. The victory trophy standing on the podium buckled from the force of the blow and broke into pieces.

A video posted on F1’s official Twitter account shows both Verstappen and Norris covering their mouths with their hands as they see the fate of the trophy.

“Oh no! The Dutchman, who is by far the leader of the World Series, cheers on the video”, before bursting into hearty laughter with Norris.

Verstappen’s there is enough stuff in the trophy cabinet despite Sunday’s accident. The two-time world champion has won nine of the season’s eleven races.

“Maybe Max just put it too close to the edge? I don’t know, it just fell off. It’s not my problem, it’s his!” Norris commented in a light tone at the press conference after the race ESPN’s by.

Verstappen, 25, and Norris, 23, are good friends.