Sunday, June 4, 2023
Formula 1 | Max Verstappen’s superiority is crushing – Valtteri Bottas has already flown to the jumbo position

June 4, 2023
The seventh F1 race of the season will be held in Barcelona.

Formula the seventh race of the season for the first teams will be run on the renewed F1 track in Barcelona.

HS follows the competition, which started at 4 p.m., moment by moment. Tracking starts after the track graphics.

It is not a big surprise that the leader of the World Series Max Verstappen took pole position in qualifying. Carlos Sainz took the second frame and Lando Norris triple square.

Valtteri Bottas came in 16th place in the qualifying sessions.

