Formula 1 | Max Verstappen’s superiority is crushing – Valtteri Bottas has already flown to the jumbo position

The seventh F1 race of the season will be held in Barcelona.

It is not a big surprise that the leader of the World Series Max Verstappen took pole position in qualifying. Carlos Sainz took the second frame and Lando Norris triple square.

Valtteri Bottas came in 16th place in the qualifying sessions.