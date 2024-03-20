Formula 1 | Max Verstappen's contract has a special clause that even the team manager didn't know about

Helmut Marko is a key factor in Max Verstappen staying in the Red Bull F1 team.

Foaming The buzz around Red Bull's F1 team is not letting up. Even though Red Bull's parent company has communicated with the team boss in turns by Christian Horner being innocent of the alleged inappropriate treatment of a subordinate and an important advisor Helmut Marko too continue, so will the turmoil.

The employee who complained about Horner within Red Bull has taken his case to the international automobile association Fia. As the F1 season continues this weekend in Australia, many questions are swirling around Red Bull and Horner again.

Marko again is a vital link master driver Max Verstappen's to keep in the stable. According to several different international media, Verstappen's contract, which runs until the end of 2028, has a clause that allows Verstappen to leave the team if Marko gets the starting passes.

Autosport reported new information on Verstappen's contract clause on Monday. The exit option was reportedly not originally included in the contract at all when it was signed in 2022.

The position was so secret that not even the Red Bull F1 team or Horner knew of its existence when it was added there.

According to Autosport, the clause is part of an additional contract that was made after the fact and was added to the contract later with the fewest votes. Verstappen's camp and Marko have agreed on that exclusively.

Marko is one of the top managers of the Red Bull F1 team, so he has the right to make changes to the contracts without telling others, if the actual parties to the contract can reach an agreement.

From the post has become public information only very recently, when the discussion about Verstappen's continuation in the team has reached an end. Red Bull has not commented on the matter, but Verstappen made his position clear in Saudi Arabia.

“I've made it clear all along that his [Markon] must stay. I can't go on without him,” Verstappen said recently.

At that time, Horner also publicly commented that he cannot force anyone to continue in the team “just because of a piece of paper”.

The uproar subsided momentarily when, after the Jedda competition, Markon was said to have reached an agreement on his continuation with Red Bull's CEO by Oliver Mintzlauff with. Bringing Horner's case to the FIA ​​puts things back in the spotlight in Australia.

Father of Max Verstappen If Verstappen said before the Saudi GP that Horner should step down. The stable and the parent company have allegedly split into camps fighting for power.

“When he (Horner) stays on his feet, there is tension in the team. The danger is that the team is torn in two. This cannot continue like this, the thing will explode. He's playing the victim here, but he's the one causing the problems,” father Verstappen thundered to the Daily Mail in early March.

