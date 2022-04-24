Formula 1 | Max Verstappen won the formula sprint race, but still doesn’t like them

Verstappen will start from the pole position on Sunday’s race.

Red Bullin Max Verstappen was number one in the F1 weekend sprint race in Imola on Saturday. Verstappen liked Ferrari Charles Leclercin less than three seconds behind him, so the Dutchman will leave for Sunday’s race from the pole position.

Reigning world champion Verstappen has not been enthusiastic about sprinting and his mind has not changed despite winning.

“I’m still not a fan of sprint races, because in the end, they won’t change anything. It doesn’t matter if you see a good fight in the sprint or in the race itself. I think everything is going more smoothly on the normal race weekend schedule, ”Verstappen said Motorsport by.

Previous the competition in Australia ended in disappointment for Verstappen when he had to be suspended. Red Bull had problems with the tires, but during the Imola race, Verstappen is more confident.

“We had a bad balance in the time trial and a completely different balance in the Australian race. That’s why the left front tire wore out, ”Verstappen said.

“It’s random how the tires work, but the adjustments we found in other free practice work in the sprint race.”

According to Verstappen, the car generally feels better than before.

“I feel a little better now, but the cars are still new and very sensitive to tires.”

The competition in Imola starts on Sunday at 4 p.m.